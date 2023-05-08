Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Upgraded at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TVTX. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.46. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 130.98% and a negative return on equity of 288.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,687,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 39.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,558,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

