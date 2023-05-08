TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Down to $74.02

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.02, but opened at $70.00. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $70.71, with a volume of 269,195 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMDX. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average of $65.05.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 19.93% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 12,026 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,037,603.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 12,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,037,603.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $152,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,112 shares in the company, valued at $27,268,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,460 shares of company stock worth $11,174,974. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth about $350,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth about $1,768,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 267.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 52,226 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 653,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,290,000 after acquiring an additional 73,927 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Articles

