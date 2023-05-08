TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 148.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $7.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $775.00. 79,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,717. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $740.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $680.21. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $779.45.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.91, for a total transaction of $7,539,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,245,252.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.91, for a total transaction of $7,539,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,245,252.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,393 shares of company stock worth $196,152,841 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $810.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.31.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also

