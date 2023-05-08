Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.5% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,039 shares of company stock worth $14,153,031 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.86. 10,679,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,616,738. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $123.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.