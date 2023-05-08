Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,046 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 427% compared to the average daily volume of 578 put options.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $212,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,839.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 82,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $999,595.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 354,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $212,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,839.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,323,540 shares of company stock valued at $28,381,695 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on ACVA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

NASDAQ:ACVA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 446,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,796. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $97.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

