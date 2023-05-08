TPB Wealth Advisors Invests $6.56 Million in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

TPB Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 536.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,486,000 after purchasing an additional 179,585 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 45,127 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 167,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $98.84. 251,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,267. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day moving average of $97.77. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $104.35.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

