TPB Wealth Advisors Invests $4.88 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TPB Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 123,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.47. 13,602,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,440,123. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. The company has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $44.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

