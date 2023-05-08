TPB Wealth Advisors Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TPB Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,835,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,397,752. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.17 and a 200 day moving average of $180.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

