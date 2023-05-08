TPB Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 92,639 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

TPB Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 92,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,596,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TPB Wealth Advisors owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,693,000 after purchasing an additional 308,199 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,405. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.85. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $238.76. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

