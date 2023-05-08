Torex Gold Resources (TXG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Torex Gold Resources to post earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$293.94 million during the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 15.80%.

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$24.49 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.07 and a 12-month high of C$25.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

TXG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

