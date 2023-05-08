TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,129 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $24,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.14.

TopBuild Price Performance

BLD traded down $2.24 on Monday, hitting $212.83. 11,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,925. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.66 and a fifty-two week high of $227.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.23 and its 200 day moving average is $181.88.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.