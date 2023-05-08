Timbercreek Financial (TF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Timbercreek Financial to post earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$31.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.77 million. Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 76.75% and a return on equity of 8.08%.

TSE:TF opened at C$7.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$646.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.11. Timbercreek Financial has a 1 year low of C$6.87 and a 1 year high of C$9.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.04, a current ratio of 112.57 and a quick ratio of 145.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.99%.

TF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a C$10.25 target price on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

