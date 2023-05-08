TI Trust Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,070 Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 5,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Price Performance

NYSE:ENR traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.59. 866,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.64. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $37.89.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.30 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is -35.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Energizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.