Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 6.8% Lower This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $277.86 million and $4.20 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00056572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,128,672,740 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

