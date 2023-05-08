The Sandbox Price Tops $0.52 on Major Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. The Sandbox has a market cap of $960.13 million and $64.00 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001870 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox was first traded on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,838,881,926 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

