The European Equity Fund, Inc. Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EEA)

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

The European Equity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 32.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

The European Equity Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of The European Equity Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.62. 556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,785. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08. The European Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEA. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 44,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The European Equity Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The European Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

