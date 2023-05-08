The European Equity Fund, Inc. Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:EEA)

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
The European Equity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 32.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
The European Equity Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of The European Equity Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.62. 556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,785. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08. The European Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $8.90.
About The European Equity Fund
The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
