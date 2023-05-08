The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Given New $284.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CI. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.46.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CI opened at $261.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,840,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.