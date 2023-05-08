The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by McGinn Investment Management Inc.

McGinn Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,738 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 4.2% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.96. 2,930,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,061,037. The company has a market capitalization of $119.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.