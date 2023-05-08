The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Allstate makes up approximately 2.6% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Allstate worth $53,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,700,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,200,463,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,028,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,192,000 after acquiring an additional 49,793 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Allstate by 384.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 19.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,735,000 after acquiring an additional 409,229 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Allstate by 549.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,124 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.38. 717,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,179. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.08.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.14%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Allstate from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.15.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

