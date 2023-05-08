TerraClassicUSD Price Down 21.5% Over Last Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $151.29 million and approximately $13.46 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00055729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00038395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019022 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000916 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,945,821 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,565,140 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.