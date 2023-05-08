Terra Classic (LUNC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $510.58 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $510.58 million and $50.49 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006889 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003613 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003823 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001503 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,853,136,009,791 coins and its circulating supply is 5,890,920,105,468 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

