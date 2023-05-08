Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Templeton Global Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

GIM traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,317. Templeton Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 487,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $2,494,458.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,597,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,620,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the third quarter worth $78,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

