Team Hewins LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 0.1% of Team Hewins LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,275,000 after buying an additional 7,374,338 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,250 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 566.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,168,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,633,000 after acquiring an additional 993,700 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 300.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,221,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,034,000 after purchasing an additional 916,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,442.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,492,000 after purchasing an additional 697,506 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.21. 960,033 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.