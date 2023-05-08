Team Hewins LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Team Hewins LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCEB. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 611.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 71,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.22. 14,359 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.61.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

