TD Securities Increases TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target to C$12.50

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ATB Capital downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.05.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of TSE:RNW traded down C$0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$12.07. 486,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,768. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.82. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$10.63 and a 1 year high of C$18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.60 million. TransAlta Renewables had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. Equities analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.816129 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

