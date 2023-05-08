Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SYNA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.55.

SYNA opened at $76.27 on Thursday. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $67.73 and a 1 year high of $167.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.85 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Synaptics will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 411.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 203.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

