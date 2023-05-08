Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives $601.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $601.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCMWY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $68.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.86. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $70.04.

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Swisscom had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

