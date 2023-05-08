Susquehanna Cuts PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $40.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.65.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.22.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

