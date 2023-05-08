Susquehanna Cuts PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $40.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.65.
PENN Entertainment Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.22.
Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.9% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PENN Entertainment Company Profile
PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
