Superior Plus (SPB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Superior Plus to post earnings of C$0.51 per share for the quarter.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.03). Superior Plus had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion.

TSE:SPB traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 41,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.16. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$9.28 and a 52 week high of C$12.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.50 price objective on Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.06.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

