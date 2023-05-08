Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $244.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.53 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Compass Point cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

