StockNews.com Upgrades Rollins (NYSE:ROL) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of ROL opened at $41.77 on Thursday. Rollins has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 10.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Rollins by 0.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 89,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

