StockNews.com Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Global Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Global Payments from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Global Payments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.30.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.69. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -212.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Boston Partners raised its position in Global Payments by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,943,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,064,000 after purchasing an additional 89,927 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Global Payments by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,055,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,185,000 after purchasing an additional 157,380 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Global Payments by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,850,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 752,651 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,323,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,800,000 after purchasing an additional 50,467 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global Payments by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

