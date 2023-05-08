StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of FENG opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 15.01%.
Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
