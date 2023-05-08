StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

AEMD stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.46.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

