StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
AEMD stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.46.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.
