StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMDGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

AEMD stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.46.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

