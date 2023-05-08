StockNews.com Downgrades TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to Sell

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

