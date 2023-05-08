StockNews.com Downgrades TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to Sell

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st.
TAL Education Group Trading Up 12.2 %
Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
