StockNews.com Downgrades Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

ATLC stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The firm had revenue of $268.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 0.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit as a Service (CaaS) and Auto Finance segments. The CaaS segment includes private label credit and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through multiple channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing and partnerships with third parties.

