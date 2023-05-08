StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NATI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna lowered shares of National Instruments from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Instruments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $58.20 on Friday. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $92,766,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 14.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in National Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $938,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

