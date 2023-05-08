Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,046 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 427% compared to the average volume of 578 put options.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACVA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 446,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,796. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $97.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $24,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $212,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,839.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $24,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,323,540 shares of company stock worth $28,381,695. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ACV Auctions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

