Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 8th (ACDVF, AETUF, AHOTF, ANDHF, ASGTF, BEP, CTLT, HRNNF, IFSPF, ITRG)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 8th:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$32.00.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$23.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF)

had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$3.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank to C$52.00.

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$65.00.

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank to C$59.00.

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$45.00 to C$46.00.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $41.00.

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price target raised by Raymond James to C$38.50.

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00.

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$1.75 to C$1.60.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $8.00.

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.75.

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00.

Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00.

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.50.

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50.

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$13.25 to C$13.00.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank to C$183.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$80.00.

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank to C$26.50.

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00.

