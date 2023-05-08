Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 7th (BCC, EPAM, FLT, HUN, MPC, MTD, OCGN, SQ, TEAM, UI)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Sunday, May 7th:

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $65.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $380.00 to $310.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $245.00 to $270.00.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $24.00.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $139.00 to $124.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its target price raised by Chardan Capital from $3.50 to $4.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $95.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $130.00.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $266.00 to $207.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $166.00 to $139.00.

