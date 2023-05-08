Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 7th (BCC, EPAM, FLT, HUN, MPC, MTD, OCGN, SQ, TEAM, UI)

Posted by on May 8th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Sunday, May 7th:

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $65.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $380.00 to $310.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $245.00 to $270.00.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $24.00.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $139.00 to $124.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its target price raised by Chardan Capital from $3.50 to $4.00.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $95.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $130.00.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $266.00 to $207.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $166.00 to $139.00.

