Stifel Nicolaus Trims Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Target Price to C$1.00

May 8th, 2023

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGFGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Gear Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of GENGF stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $1.35.

Gear Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

