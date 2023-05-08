Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$6.25

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.53.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

TSE BTE traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$4.70. 2,571,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,077. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.18 and a 1-year high of C$9.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.88. The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.09. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of C$648.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.7118644 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall Douglas Arthur bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,023.00. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Baytex Energy

(Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.