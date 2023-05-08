Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.09.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.43. 665,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,592. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.74.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

