Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0250

Status (SNT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Status has a market capitalization of $96.47 million and $1.22 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,851,428,484 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,851,428,483.785242 in circulation.

