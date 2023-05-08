Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,069 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 46,939 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,962,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $190,270,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7,806.6% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Bank of America decreased their target price on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,193,987. The stock has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.85. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

