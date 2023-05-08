Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Standard Lithium (TSE:SLI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Eight Capital cut their price target on Standard Lithium from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

In other Standard Lithium news, Senior Officer Kara Leah Norman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total value of C$55,399.00.

Standard Lithium is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas.

