Stagwell (STGW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Stagwell to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Stagwell has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.90-$1.05 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.23 million. Stagwell had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, analysts expect Stagwell to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stagwell Price Performance

NASDAQ:STGW opened at $5.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.01. Stagwell has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $9.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Stagwell

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Stagwell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

In other Stagwell news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $77,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,502,414 shares in the company, valued at $93,250,522.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $77,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,502,414 shares in the company, valued at $93,250,522.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eli Samaha acquired 750,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $5,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,147,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,246,718.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,406,103 shares of company stock worth $105,491,242 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stagwell

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STGW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stagwell by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,008,000 after purchasing an additional 402,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stagwell by 10.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,819,000 after purchasing an additional 396,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Stagwell by 2,766.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 364,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 351,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Stagwell by 1,560.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 285,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Stagwell by 529.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 309,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 260,743 shares in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

Further Reading

