St. James Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 320 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.9% of St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,750,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,107,000 after purchasing an additional 752,677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 138.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,046,000 after purchasing an additional 713,000 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $60,825,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after buying an additional 608,736 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,181. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.01. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

