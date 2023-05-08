St. James Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 165 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.67.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.26. The stock had a trading volume of 360,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,429. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

