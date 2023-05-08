St. James Investment Advisors LLC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,170.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.23.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $185.76. The company had a trading volume of 179,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,486. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $212.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.65. The company has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

